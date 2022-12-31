Owners of The Maypole, an establishment in Havant Road, will be moving to another location in 2023. They have opened their doors to customers for the final time until 5pm today. There are no potential new owners at the moment.

The announcement was made on Facebook. Landlady Kate Haley-Roebuck said: ‘We will be open NYE daytime between 12pm and 5pm. After this date we will be closed as myself and Paul are taking a pub at another location to be closer to our families.

The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-776)

‘We will be around until the 10th of January so we can move, after that I don’t know what will happen with the pub and who will be taking it on in the future.

‘Whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck.’

The Maypole have been contacted for further comment.