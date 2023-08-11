News you can trust since 1877
Pubs in Portsmouth: 17 quirky pub names including the Sir Loin of Beef and Fighting Cocks - in Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

The Portsmouth area has a wealth of fantastic pubs, bars and restaurants – with some funny and creative names.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th May 2023, 23:01 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Sometimes, pub names can reveal something about local history – as is the case with the Havant Wetherspoons “The Parchment Makers”, which draws on the area’s industrial times. In other cases, they are purely for fun. Unusual or funny monikers are as much a celebrated part of the Great British pub as a well poured pint or a packet of pork scratchings.

From the Sir Loin of Beef to the Square Cow, we’ve put together a list of some of what we think are the best pub names in the area. The most memorably named drinking holes in and around the city, these public houses will leave you amused, baffled or intrigued with their wonderful word-play.

Here are 13 pubs with quirky names in and around Portsmouth:

1. Pubs in and around Portsmouth

The Jolly Roger in Priory Road, Gosport, has a real fire according to useyourlocal.com.

2. The Jolly Roger - Priory Road, Gosport

The Jolly Roger in Priory Road, Gosport, has a real fire according to useyourlocal.com. Photo: Steve Reid Blitz Photography

The Fighting Cocks is a traditional pub in Alverstoke, Gosport. It is rated 4.5 on Google.

3. The Fighting Cocks - Clayhall Road, Gosport

The Fighting Cocks is a traditional pub in Alverstoke, Gosport. It is rated 4.5 on Google. Photo: Picture: Google Street View

Dating back to the early 20th century, this pub in Eastbourne Road, Copnor, has a playful name.

4. The Jolly Taxpayer - Eastbourne Road, Portsmouth

Dating back to the early 20th century, this pub in Eastbourne Road, Copnor, has a playful name. Photo: ian hargreaves

