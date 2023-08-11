The Portsmouth area has a wealth of fantastic pubs, bars and restaurants – with some funny and creative names.

Sometimes, pub names can reveal something about local history – as is the case with the Havant Wetherspoons “The Parchment Makers”, which draws on the area’s industrial times. In other cases, they are purely for fun. Unusual or funny monikers are as much a celebrated part of the Great British pub as a well poured pint or a packet of pork scratchings.

From the Sir Loin of Beef to the Square Cow, we’ve put together a list of some of what we think are the best pub names in the area. The most memorably named drinking holes in and around the city, these public houses will leave you amused, baffled or intrigued with their wonderful word-play.

Here are 13 pubs with quirky names in and around Portsmouth:

1 . Pubs in and around Portsmouth Here are 17 pubs in the Portsmouth area with quirky names. Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . The Jolly Roger - Priory Road, Gosport The Jolly Roger in Priory Road, Gosport, has a real fire according to useyourlocal.com. Photo: Steve Reid Blitz Photography Photo Sales

3 . The Fighting Cocks - Clayhall Road, Gosport The Fighting Cocks is a traditional pub in Alverstoke, Gosport. It is rated 4.5 on Google. Photo: Picture: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . The Jolly Taxpayer - Eastbourne Road, Portsmouth Dating back to the early 20th century, this pub in Eastbourne Road, Copnor, has a playful name. Photo: ian hargreaves Photo Sales