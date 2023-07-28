Pubs in Portsmouth: Here are 13 of the best pubs with beer gardens where you can enjoy a drink outside this summer including O'Neil's and The Red Lion
The Portsmouth area is blessed with so many wonderful pubs - and many of them have some fantastic outdoor spaces for you to enjoy.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 08:45 BST
We’ve put together a list of some of the best beer gardens in the city – and further afield. Chosen on the list are outdoor drinking spots with large capacities, children’s play areas and stunning views.
From Southsea to West Meon, here are some of the best beer gardens in and around Portsmouth.
