Pubs in Portsmouth: Here are 13 of the best pubs with beer gardens where you can enjoy a drink outside this summer including O'Neil's and The Red Lion

Portsmouth has enjoyed some incredible sunshine so far this summer – with another heatwave forecast for July and temperatures set to soar.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

We’ve put together a list of some of the best beer gardens in the city – and further afield. Chosen on the list are outdoor drinking spots with lerge capacities, children’s play areas and stunning views.

From Southsea to West Meon, here are some of the best beer gardens in and around Portsmouth.

The White Hart, a traditional pub in Hambledon Road, Denmead, has a sizeable beer garden which is the ideal place to enjoy a drink with a large group. The beer garden is also family friendly - equipped with childrens' play equipment. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. The White Hart - Denmead

The White Hart, a traditional pub in Hambledon Road, Denmead, has a sizeable beer garden which is the ideal place to enjoy a drink with a large group. The beer garden is also family friendly - equipped with childrens' play equipment. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

The Green Posts, in London Road, Hilsea, is a Greene King pub with an outdoor seating area. Despite the small size of the pub, there is plenty of room to relax in the beer garden.

2. The Green Posts - Hilsea

The Green Posts, in London Road, Hilsea, is a Greene King pub with an outdoor seating area. Despite the small size of the pub, there is plenty of room to relax in the beer garden. Photo: Google Maps

The Red Lion in High Street, Southwick - a 14 minute drive from Portsmouth via the B2177 - has a large beer garden with children's play equipment and wooden 'pods' for a more private experience.

3. The Red Lion - Southwick

The Red Lion in High Street, Southwick - a 14 minute drive from Portsmouth via the B2177 - has a large beer garden with children's play equipment and wooden 'pods' for a more private experience. Photo: -

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub's beer garden is something of a hidden gem.

4. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub's beer garden is something of a hidden gem. Photo: Google Maps

