Pubs in Portsmouth: Here are 13 of the best pubs with beer gardens where you can enjoy a drink outside this summer including O'Neil's and The Red Lion
Portsmouth has enjoyed some incredible sunshine so far this summer – with another heatwave forecast for July and temperatures set to soar.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST
We’ve put together a list of some of the best beer gardens in the city – and further afield. Chosen on the list are outdoor drinking spots with lerge capacities, children’s play areas and stunning views.
NOW READ: Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley adds new 'theatre of dining' FYR restaurant experience - including a £100 luxury platter
From Southsea to West Meon, here are some of the best beer gardens in and around Portsmouth.
Page 1 of 3