The Southsea Lounge will open its doors at 93 Palmerston Road Southsea, formerly the site of Cha Chas and Dizzy’s Bar, at 7pm on Friday, April 19.

The bar will be aimed towards the over-25s market – which owner Joel Wheeler says is ‘just what Southsea needs’.

The site of The Southsea Lounge, which will open on Friday, May 19.

Co-owner Joel Wheeler, who will run the bar alongside his business partner Maria Jenner, said: ‘We are going to be a community bar and eatery for mature clientele, serving the community. We will be working with local businesses in Portsmouth such as broadway coffee, who designed our coffee blend, Buckwells butchery who will be providing some of the meat for our lunch menu and breakfast menu. We will be giving Sunday afternoon entertainment to the public, working with charities like Help For Heroes, Portsmouth Pride and more throughout the year.

‘The Southsea Lounge is a brand we’ve designed from scratch, which gives Portsmouth a bit of a London vibe at really good community prices – you can get a nice breakfast for £7.95.

‘When we lost Kingsley’s, I felt that the older generation in Southsea sort of lost their place to go. We’re the last bar to get the sunshine, which is good for some people, and we’re looking to have pop-up bars throughout the summer when festivals are on. It’s been a long time coming and I think it’s just what Southsea needs at the minute.’

The venue was formerly the site of Dizzy's Bar. Picture: Sam Stephenson