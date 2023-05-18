The major event, run by Hampshire Fare, is returning for its 21st year with a programme of pop-ups, tastings and workshops alongside music and entertainment to be held across the region between July 1 and August 31. It will officially launch with a VIP event at Quob Park Estate, Wickham, on the evening of Friday, June 2.

This year’s line-up of events will include Wallop Wheels and Wings at the Army Fyling Museum on July 1, Southsea Food Festival from July 15-July 16, and the return of Fizz Fest at Hambledon Vineyard on July 23.

Pictured is launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, at Hill Place Swanmore in 2018. Picture © The Electric Eye Photography

The Hampshire Food Festival was established in 2000 by Hampshire Fare, a community interest company which promotes local produce. The full programme of events for this summer is available here.

Southsea Food Festival made its return last summer following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Deckchairs available for taking in the live music at the Southsea Food Festival in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter