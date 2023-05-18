News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Things to do: Hampshire Food Festival to return for 21st year with events in July and August including in Southsea and the New Forest

Foodies are invited to enjoy some of the county’s best food and drink this summer as Hampshire Food Festival Returns.

By Joe Buncle
Published 18th May 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:13 BST

The major event, run by Hampshire Fare, is returning for its 21st year with a programme of pop-ups, tastings and workshops alongside music and entertainment to be held across the region between July 1 and August 31. It will officially launch with a VIP event at Quob Park Estate, Wickham, on the evening of Friday, June 2.

NOW READ: Portsmouth cult music heroes Cranes announce hometown gig to celebrate 30 years of Forever album

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s line-up of events will include Wallop Wheels and Wings at the Army Fyling Museum on July 1, Southsea Food Festival from July 15-July 16, and the return of Fizz Fest at Hambledon Vineyard on July 23.

Pictured is launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, at Hill Place Swanmore in 2018. Picture © The Electric Eye PhotographyPictured is launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, at Hill Place Swanmore in 2018. Picture © The Electric Eye Photography
Pictured is launch of the 18th annual Hampshire Food Festival, at Hill Place Swanmore in 2018. Picture © The Electric Eye Photography
Most Popular

NOW READ: Portsmouth Outdoor Cinema 2023: Full line up of the films which are showing, the dates and all the ticket information you need

The Hampshire Food Festival was established in 2000 by Hampshire Fare, a community interest company which promotes local produce. The full programme of events for this summer is available here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southsea Food Festival made its return last summer following a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Deckchairs available for taking in the live music at the Southsea Food Festival in 2022. Picture: Mike CooterDeckchairs available for taking in the live music at the Southsea Food Festival in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter
Deckchairs available for taking in the live music at the Southsea Food Festival in 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter
Last year, Fizz Fest was held at Black Chalk in the Test Valley.Last year, Fizz Fest was held at Black Chalk in the Test Valley.
Last year, Fizz Fest was held at Black Chalk in the Test Valley.
Related topics:SouthseaNew ForestPortsmouth