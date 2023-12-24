Queenie's Vintage Tearoom and Bar: Hidden gem in Emsworth Train Station serving up deep-filled sandwiches and cocktails
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Vintage Tearoom, owned by Queenie Butler Hoskins, opened up in May 2022 and it has become an asset to the station as it continues to progress. The 1940’s tearoom is decked out with traditional decor, timeless music and the service has proved to be one of its biggest draws. Dishing up freshly-made deep filled sandwiches, dippy egg soldiers, loaded waffles, nachos, chicken goujans and a range of sweet treats, there is something for everyone – and to make things even better, the tearoom has now got an alcohol licence.
The licence has given the tearoom endless opportunities and on Friday nights from 7pm until 9.30pm it turns into a 1940’s speakeasy where cocktails and bar snacks will be on offer, as well as live music from local artists. Toasted marshmallow espresso martini, Terry's chocolate orange cocktail and mulled wine are all on the menu for the Friday night specials which have gone down a treat.
Queenie said: “It is a whole experience really so when you come to us you step through the door and step back in time and that is more than just the decor, it is the way you are treated as well because it is a really personal experience.
SEE ALSO: Here are 26 Hampshire cafes, pubs and restaurants to try in 2024 including El Greco, The Akash and The Tenth Hole
"People do just love it because it is something quite different, we are quite unique – we haven’t got a set demographic so we have got a lot of different people, different age groups and walks of life.
"Our coffee is just amazing – I am very passionate about doing coffee properly- we are one of the only successful coffee outlets nearby.”
Queenie has also spent time, with the help of some locals, transforming an overgrown outdoor space within the train station grounds into a cosy garden with fairy lights. The garden originally lacked life, but now it is an enclosed space where customers can enjoy cocktails, food and live music under outdoor patio heating. Dubbed ‘The Secret Garden’, Queenie said that it is a hidden treasure and that it has been extremely popular, particularly on Friday nights.