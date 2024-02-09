Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nadia Arab’s family set up a cookery school in Buckland in 1984 and in 1987, created the Indian Cookery Made Easy cookbook which was available to students and in WHSmith. Nadia’s mother, Khalida misplaced her copy and the book was lost for decades until Nadia happened to discover that a work colleague still had an original copy. She then Nadia worked with her mother to take the classic recipes and recreate the cookbook, which is now available in bookstores including Waterstones and Amazon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gala event, which will take place on February 23, at The Queen’s Hotel will see dozens of people come together to enjoy recipes from the book, prepared by the Queen’s Hotel chefs, and share inspiring stories - while ticket sales will fund clean water pumps that will be installed in deprived areas in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India. Nadia is hoping that the event will raise enough money to fund 10 water pumps, which cost £150 each.

Nadia said: "The majority of the sales from the book go towards funding these water pumps. It was really important to me to do this - to make a difference with this book beyond its history. It has a really interesting past history to it but the change it’s making in the future will hopefully be the legacy that it leaves.

"The event will be a great chance for people who haven’t yet tried our recipes to do so, and to experience a celebration of Indian and Pakistani cuisine and culture. The best part is that if they enjoy any of the recipes, they’ll be able to go home and create it themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been shown so much support from people around the city, particularly local businesses, so I’m really excited and grateful that this event is possible and am hoping to see lots of people supporting and enjoying themselves on the night."