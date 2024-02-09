Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shenanigans Irish Cafe, located in Osborne Road, Southsea, closed down on January 4 after its owner, Iain Kirby, could no longer keep up with the rising costs. The bar has been a crucial part of the city and its closure came as a shock to locals - but it will now reopen under new management.

Paul Tracey will be dusting off the cobwebs of the bar and opening up once again on February 9 for a soft opening - just in time for the Six Nations Championship which starts tomorrow (February 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the bar's Facebook, it said: "Exciting news, we're back. We are happy to announce the reopening of Shenanigans this Friday from 6pm and in time for round 2 of the Six Nations. We've missed you. And we look forward to seeing you again."