News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Shenanigans Irish Cafe in Southsea to reopen under new management - in time for Six Nations Championship

A popular Irish bar is going to be opening its doors once more as it reopens under new management.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shenanigans Irish Cafe, located in Osborne Road, Southsea, closed down on January 4 after its owner, Iain Kirby, could no longer keep up with the rising costs. The bar has been a crucial part of the city and its closure came as a shock to locals - but it will now reopen under new management.

Paul Tracey will be dusting off the cobwebs of the bar and opening up once again on February 9 for a soft opening - just in time for the Six Nations Championship which starts tomorrow (February 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the bar's Facebook, it said: "Exciting news, we're back. We are happy to announce the reopening of Shenanigans this Friday from 6pm and in time for round 2 of the Six Nations. We've missed you. And we look forward to seeing you again."

The Irish bar will be taken over by Paul Tracey who is getting ready for a new challenge. He said: "It just came about because one of my friends said to us that the Irish bar was shutting down and we were talking and I said that Portsmouth will be left without an Irish bar - Every town has an Irish bar and that is how it all escalated really."

For more information about the bar, click here.

Related topics:SouthseaSix Nations ChampionshipCafe