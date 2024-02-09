Shenanigans Irish Cafe in Southsea to reopen under new management - in time for Six Nations Championship
Shenanigans Irish Cafe, located in Osborne Road, Southsea, closed down on January 4 after its owner, Iain Kirby, could no longer keep up with the rising costs. The bar has been a crucial part of the city and its closure came as a shock to locals - but it will now reopen under new management.
Paul Tracey will be dusting off the cobwebs of the bar and opening up once again on February 9 for a soft opening - just in time for the Six Nations Championship which starts tomorrow (February 10).
On the bar's Facebook, it said: "Exciting news, we're back. We are happy to announce the reopening of Shenanigans this Friday from 6pm and in time for round 2 of the Six Nations. We've missed you. And we look forward to seeing you again."
The Irish bar will be taken over by Paul Tracey who is getting ready for a new challenge. He said: "It just came about because one of my friends said to us that the Irish bar was shutting down and we were talking and I said that Portsmouth will be left without an Irish bar - Every town has an Irish bar and that is how it all escalated really."