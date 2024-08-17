Rec Cafe Fratton announces closure due to 'personal circumstances'
Rec Cafe Fratton, located in Kington recreation ground, Portsmouth, will be closing from September 30. The closure comes following an announcement on Facebook from the managers.
The post on social media said: “Due to personal circumstances the cafe will cease trading on 30th September 2pm. Many thanks for all your custom.”
The cafe, which initially opened as The Fox Box in 2020, was taken over and re-launched as Rec Cafe Fratton by best friends, Tania Shipp and Wendy Watson, who wanted to give back to the community. The cafe was funded by Fratton Big Local and HIVE Portsmouth, along with donations from the local community.
The council are the owners of the cafe and if anyone is interested in taking over the eatery, contact the Portsmouth City Council.
