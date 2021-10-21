Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit.

The staffing shortage in health and social across the UK is estimated to result in 170,000 vacancies in care homes by the end of this year.

Care assistants and support workers, who provide vital services for vulnerable people, are needed to work in care homes.

Portsmouth-based health and social care recruiters FPR Group are launching a campaign to talk to the public about care jobs, and will be out in Portsmouth next week.

Director Paul Simpson FIRP said: ‘We have excellent opportunities for caring Portsmouth people who want to make a difference but might not yet have the hands-on experience. Working in partnership with local care service providers we are able to provide that leg up and training required to become a valued carer or support worker.’