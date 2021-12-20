Luna, wellbeing officer and Polly, assistant wellbeing officer at Toro Recruitment.

Fareham-based firm, Toro Recruitment has raised more than £1,000 for several charities across 2021, including RSPCA, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, Cancer Research and the Movember Foundation.

CEO Daniel Pope is promising to go bigger and better next year, with an aim to raise £5,000 in total across the company.

It has chosen Chimney Farm as its charity partner for next year.

The Fleet-based charity rescues dogs, from across the country and abroad, that have been poorly treated in the early stages of their lives and rehomes them with loving families across the UK through the help of its volunteers, fosterers and adopters.

So far the charity, which was set up in 2014, has rescued and rehomed thousands of dogs.

It is something that is especially close to Daniel’s heart, as he is a dog dad of two Samoyeds, wellbeing officer Luna and assistant wellbeing officer, Polly.

He said: ‘Myself and the team are huge dog lovers. Between the team we have a total of 12 dogs, as well as people planning to get their own soon. My two pups, Luna and Polly are like office mascots and they sit in the office with us. They play a huge part in the mental health of the team as they keep staff members smiling. They even have their own Instagram.

‘It was really important to us to choose a charity partner that not only helps dogs, but genuinely cares for the dogs they rescue. From what we’ve seen, we’re confident that our money will go to really good use with Chimney Farm.’

The team is planning to run fun events next year to raise the funds, including bringing all of their pups together for a team dog walk.

Earlier this year, a few of the bearded team members went through November without shaving to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health for Movember.

All staff wore their best Christmas jumpers into work for Christmas Jumper Day on December 10, with donations put into a pot for the RSPCA.

As a company, Toro also plants a tree for every placement it makes through environmental impact charity, Trees for Cities.

