Gandhi Indian restaurant and takeaway, located in Kingston Road, has recently re-opened its doors under new management and, as a result, it has also had a face-lift to create a modern and spacious venue. The new manager, Ash Haque, has extended the kitchen space so the team can deliver excellent dishes during busier periods and when it comes to the front of house, there has been some significant changes. From new seating, carpets and lighting, this authentic family run eatery has received a positive response following its recent renovation.

Ash said: "This place has been here for 50 years – it has been serving the local community. Recently, I have taken over – it is nice, beautiful and a lovely decorated restaurant.

"I love being here and so far so good. We have got some lovely customers."

A new menu has also been launched to celebrate the new management and refurbishment – and it has gone down a treat. Tikka fried noodles, marry me chicken tikka pasta, desi cheese omelette roll and chilli paneer salad are just a few of the unique and one-of-a-kind dishes that have been included in the new menu.

Ash added: “A lot of our starters are new and they came purely from Bangladesh street food or Indian street food – marry me chicken tikka pasta is best selling, we sell hundreds of these a week.

"To celebrate our opening we are giving away 10,000 poppadoms for customers that book directly online through our website.”

Here are 9 pictures of The Gandhi Restaurant and Takeaway:

