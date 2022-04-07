Revealed: Who's made the shortlist for the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards 2022
The big night is getting near - and now the shortlist for The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 can be revealed.
The judges have had a difficult task deciding who will make the cut in each of the 15 categories.
Now that the shortlist is decided, a core panel of judges have been deliberating over who will be named winners.
They are also deciding who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.
Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, which will be presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.
The winners of these two special awards and the 15 categories will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.
The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.
This year is an extra- special one for several reasons. It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.
We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years of being affected by Covid restrictions.
Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.’
Peter Hooley, Director of Business Development at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘2022 marks Portsmouth’s 30th anniversary as a university and 150 years of heritage.
‘We’re excited to be celebrating this milestone in the same year that The News Business Excellence Awards celebrate their 20th anniversary.
‘As the main award sponsor, it’s wonderful that we’re celebrating the amazing achievements and impact of people and businesses who have contributed so much to the city and the region.’
Other category sponsors include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin, GetSet Solent, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.
The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil. Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Steadman MBE.
SHORTLISTS
Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)
GC Bike Repairs
P&Js
Neon Numbers
Pritchard Architecture
Aspect Detailing
Millstream Productions
Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)
Excell Metal Spinning
Quattro Foods
LMS Group
Paragon Marketing
Prestige Telecoms Group
Large Business of the Year
Carrington West
Giganet
Citrus FM
Novatech
Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)
Henry Brenton, Far Fly Media
Blake Powell, Accent POS
Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)
Southsea Laser Clinic
Prometheus Sailing
All Things Canine
Social Worker Gary
QwikPark
International Business of the Year
Kerdos International
Datavault
Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year
BAE Systems
STS Defence
Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)
Carrington West
The Glow Studio
The Coastal Kitchen Family
Fair Ways
Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)
Kings Theatre Trust
Portsmouth On Ice
The D-Day Story
Weekend Offender Records
Retail and Leisure Business of the Year
Sherlock's Bar
Gunwharf Quays
Koop + Kraft
Andre's Food Bar
Training Programme of the Year
Citrus FM
Vuzion EDGE
Carrington West
Gunwharf Quays
Aspiring Advisor Programme,Eight Wealth Management
Fair Ways - RiiSE
Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)
Kings Theatre Trust
Quattro Foods
ProPods
Vespasian Security
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)
Alfie Mills, boxChilli
Ruby Thompson, Vespasian Security
Charlotte Saunders, Portsmouth International Port
Rachel Mengham, Minstead Trust Lily & Lime Cafe
Jamie Bamforth, BAE Systems
Emma Dunford, BAE Systems
Entrepreneur of the Year
Abbie Hills, The Dazey Hills Company
Daniel Disney, The Daily Sales
Daryn Brewer, Propods
Hannah Hooper, Southsea Laser Clinic
Terence Carvalho, Becketts
Sustainable Business of the Year
Solved FM
Grate Catering and Events
Silver Lining Convergence
Portsmouth International Port
Wightlink
The Package Free Larder
Lifetime Achievement
To be announced on awards night
Overall Business of the Year
To be chosen from all category winners