Revealed: Who's made the shortlist for the Portsmouth News Business Excellence Awards 2022

Who will be celebrating at The News Business Excellence Awards night at Portsmouth Guildhall on April 29?

The judges have had a difficult task deciding who will make the cut in each of the 15 categories.

Now that the shortlist is decided, a core panel of judges have been deliberating over who will be named winners.

They are also deciding who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.

Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, which will be presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.

The winners of these two special awards and the 15 categories will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

This year is an extra- special one for several reasons. It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.

We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years of being affected by Covid restrictions.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘This year marks the 20th in which we will have celebrated the excellent businesses and business leaders in our community and so I look forward with even more excitement to this year’s ceremony.’

Peter Hooley, Director of Business Development at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘2022 marks Portsmouth’s 30th anniversary as a university and 150 years of heritage.

‘We’re excited to be celebrating this milestone in the same year that The News Business Excellence Awards celebrate their 20th anniversary.

‘As the main award sponsor, it’s wonderful that we’re celebrating the amazing achievements and impact of people and businesses who have contributed so much to the city and the region.’

Other category sponsors include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin, GetSet Solent, Solent LEP and Aerial Direct.

The awards will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil. Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Steadman MBE.

SHORTLISTS

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)

GC Bike Repairs

P&Js

Neon Numbers

Pritchard Architecture

Aspect Detailing

Millstream Productions

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Excell Metal Spinning

Quattro Foods

LMS Group

Paragon Marketing

Prestige Telecoms Group

Large Business of the Year

Carrington West

Giganet

Citrus FM

Novatech

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Henry Brenton, Far Fly Media

Blake Powell, Accent POS

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

Southsea Laser Clinic

Prometheus Sailing

All Things Canine

Social Worker Gary

QwikPark

International Business of the Year

Kerdos International

Datavault

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

BAE Systems

STS Defence

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Carrington West

The Glow Studio

The Coastal Kitchen Family

Fair Ways

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Kings Theatre Trust

Portsmouth On Ice

The D-Day Story

Weekend Offender Records

Retail and Leisure Business of the Year

Sherlock's Bar

Gunwharf Quays

Koop + Kraft

Andre's Food Bar

Training Programme of the Year

Citrus FM

Vuzion EDGE

Carrington West

Gunwharf Quays

Aspiring Advisor Programme,Eight Wealth Management

Fair Ways - RiiSE

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Kings Theatre Trust

Quattro Foods

ProPods

Vespasian Security

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Alfie Mills, boxChilli

Ruby Thompson, Vespasian Security

Charlotte Saunders, Portsmouth International Port

Rachel Mengham, Minstead Trust Lily & Lime Cafe

Jamie Bamforth, BAE Systems

Emma Dunford, BAE Systems

Entrepreneur of the Year

Abbie Hills, The Dazey Hills Company

Daniel Disney, The Daily Sales

Daryn Brewer, Propods

Hannah Hooper, Southsea Laser Clinic

Terence Carvalho, Becketts

Sustainable Business of the Year

Solved FM

Grate Catering and Events

Silver Lining Convergence

Portsmouth International Port

Wightlink

The Package Free Larder

Lifetime Achievement

To be announced on awards night

Overall Business of the Year

To be chosen from all category winners

