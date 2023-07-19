Ripper and Co Southsea fully booked for opening weekend as locals flock to get in on the horror
The horror themed bar and restaurant announced its opening date last week and with less than two weeks until the big day (July 28).
The response has been phenomenal and they are now fully booked for the opening weekend with only fright brunches and afternoon tables left.
A Facebook post said: “We have had a massive response and this means we are now completely fully booked on our opening weekend Friday and Saturday.
“Don’t panic. If you really still want to be part of the opening weekend, we have a few fright brunches and afternoon tables available.”