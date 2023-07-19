News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Ripper and Co Southsea fully booked for opening weekend as locals flock to get in on the horror

The team at Ripper and Co Southsea have been left overwhelmed by the response since announcing its open date – and they are now fully booked.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

The horror themed bar and restaurant announced its opening date last week and with less than two weeks until the big day (July 28).

The response has been phenomenal and they are now fully booked for the opening weekend with only fright brunches and afternoon tables left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Facebook post said: “We have had a massive response and this means we are now completely fully booked on our opening weekend Friday and Saturday.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan SwanRipper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan
Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan
Most Popular

“Don’t panic. If you really still want to be part of the opening weekend, we have a few fright brunches and afternoon tables available.”

For more information, click here.

Related topics:Facebook