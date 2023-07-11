The opening of the Southsea horror-themed bar has created a divide in the area due to its focus surrounding fictional and non-fictional characters, including Jack the Ripper.

Opposition has presented itself from council officials and members of the public who disagree with the idea which ‘trivialises’ the barbaric murders of Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly during the 1800s.

Following the growing criticism, the owner of the new bar, Dan Swan, who also owns Rapscallions in Southsea, says he has ‘evolved’ and ‘adapted’ the concept to offer a ‘better experience’ for customers.

Ripper and Co Southsea will be opening up in Southsea towards the end of July and people can expect an immersive cocktail and dining horror experience. Picture credit: Dan Swan

He has also changed the initial Facebook post announcing the new bar which originally said: ‘Jack has invited some new age horror guests along with some classic friends who will help you eat and drink the night away.’

This has now been altered to say: ‘We have invited some new age horror guests along with some classic friends who will help you eat and drink the night away.’

This adaptation of the bar and restaurant has been made to ensure ‘guests have a safe, enjoyable experience’.

Dan Swan said: ‘We have had meetings with the head Portsmouth councillor Steve Pitt and Southsea central councillor Charlotte Gerada and fully explained what the concept has evolved to and what we have adapted for a better experience of our plans going forward. We really wanted to keep this information secret but even with comments made there is still a misunderstanding of what we are trying to produce so we will let you know what to expect.

‘Although there has been a lot of emphasis on the name of the venue, the venue is not a Jack the Ripper theme bar. We are a speakeasy classic horror cocktail bar and restaurant which will create an immersive interactive customer experience which we can’t wait to show people. The characters are all fictional.’

The bar was also discussed on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour last week where Nuala McGovern welcomed Hallie Rubenhold, the author of ‘The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper’, onto the show to discuss the immersive concept.

The owner added: ‘We feel we have done everything in our capability to appease the concerns around our new bar without effecting its uniqueness. Our bookings go live this week to all who have signed up to the newsletter with general bookings opening next week.