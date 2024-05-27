Six lifeboats – from Portsmouth , Hayling Island and Selsey and Bembridge – travelled along the coast and across to the Isle of Wight on Sunday, May 26. Hayling lifeboats were joined by Selsey’s Shannon, Portsmouth’s Atlantic 85 and D Class, as well as the Tamar from Bembridge.

The boats assembled at 10:45 in Fishery Creek, near Hayling Island Sailing Club, departing at 11.00 towards West Pole, and then East along the Witterings beaches towards Selsey. After rounding Selsey Bill and passing Selsey Lifeboat Station, the fleet turned at Bognor Rocks and headed west for the Isle of Wight. After passing Bembridge, the flotilla took to Portsmouth and travelled along Southsea seafront back to the Hayling shoreline before dispersing.