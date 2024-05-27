RNLI 200th anniversary celebrated with flotilla of lifeboats from Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Selsey and Bembridge

By Joe Buncle
Published 27th May 2024, 11:27 BST
Lifeboats assembled off the coast of Haying Island to form a flotilla and mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

Six lifeboats – from Portsmouth, Hayling Island and Selsey and Bembridge – travelled along the coast and across to the Isle of Wight on Sunday, May 26. Hayling lifeboats were joined by Selsey’s Shannon, Portsmouth’s Atlantic 85 and D Class, as well as the Tamar from Bembridge.

The boats assembled at 10:45 in Fishery Creek, near Hayling Island Sailing Club, departing at 11.00 towards West Pole, and then East along the Witterings beaches towards Selsey. After rounding Selsey Bill and passing Selsey Lifeboat Station, the fleet turned at Bognor Rocks and headed west for the Isle of Wight. After passing Bembridge, the flotilla took to Portsmouth and travelled along Southsea seafront back to the Hayling shoreline before dispersing.

Here are 38 fantastic pictured of the anniversary event.

Pictured is: The Hayling Island Boat and Beach crewsPicture: Keith Woodland

1. RNLI 200th anniversary flotilla

Pictured is: The Hayling Island Boat and Beach crewsPicture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: The flotilla assemblesPicture: Keith Woodland

2. RNLI 200th anniversary flotilla

Pictured is: The flotilla assemblesPicture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: The Lifeboats are launched.Picture: Keith Woodland

3. RNLI 200th anniversary flotilla

Pictured is: The Lifeboats are launched.Picture: Keith Woodland

Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-169)

4. RNLI 200th anniversary flotilla

Picture: Keith Woodland (260521-169)

