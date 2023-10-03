Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news follows its early closure this season, the popular woodland park has been put on the market by its operator Vectis Ventures as a going concern, throwing into question what the site’s long term future will be and putting the jobs of its staff at risk.

In a statement, Vectis said the decision to sell Robin Hill has been ‘necessitated by a prolonged period of financial turbulence following Covid and acerbated by the cost-of-living crisis and poor Spring and Summer weather’.

It said the sale would allow the company to repay debts and ‘release funds for further investment in Blackgang Chine’ .

The Squirrel Run is one of the many popular attractions at Robin Hill

Alexander Dabell, owner of Vectis Ventures said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to sell Robin Hill. It is a much-loved attraction and has given millions of visitors’ great pleasure and memorable visits over many years. It has been a privilege for myfamily to be the custodians of this fine site for nearly thirty years.

"However, the stark reality of the economic picture is that without a sale, the debt created through Covid loans, would need to be extended further into the future and would prevent investment in the short term. The truth is that visitor numbers have been effected by the very poor weather we have seen the past two seasons, which has given us no choice but to sell Robin Hill and focus our investment in Blackgang Chine.

"Robin Hill is being marketed as a going concern, and we have every hope that it will flourish under new ownership, when a suitable buyer can be found”.

With regards to staffing, Dabell confirmed, “regrettably the group is unable to support the number of staff currently employed and as part of the sale process we are entering into consultation with the workforce where it will be explained that around ten jobs will be at risk. We have worked hard to try to train and retain the talent in the business and we have a reputation as a reliable employer, but the testing economic picture is such that we simply cannot carry the existing high headcount”.It is expected that some of the attractions at Robin Hill will transfer to the theme park at Blackgang Chine and that the sale will trigger further investment at the Ventnor site.