The Rowans has decided not to renew the lease for its retail premises at 60 London Road, North End in ‘difficult decision’ prompted by rising costs and dwindling donations. Earlier this month, the charity issued a plea for donations and revealed that it expects to see a deficit exceeding £1 million this financial year. The North End branch will close permanently on Saturday, April 8.

Rowans Hospice director of people services and income generation Carol Milner said: ‘We would like to thank all those who have supported us in North End over the years - staff, volunteers and customers. You have supported us in so many ways over the years, for which we are so grateful. We know the closure of the North End shop will be very sad news for all, as it is for us, but we will endeavour to offer alternative opportunities where we can.’

The Rowans Hospice charity shop at 60 london Road, North End.

The Waterlooville-based organisation, which provides palliative and end of life care for people in Portsmouth and surrounding areas, is predicting a £1.1m deficit this financial year due to a lack of income and a growing demand for its services.

The permanent closure of the North End shop follows the announcement of a temporary closure of the charity’s Gosport Emporium shop, which is now undergoing a refurbishment and will reopen later this year.