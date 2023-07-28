The team at Physio-Logical are celebrating their 15-year anniversary, to the delight of staff and their patients. Founder and clinical director Natalie March started the business from her one-bedroom house in Basingstoke – seeing clients on her sofa in the living room – but has now set up an established practice.

She said: “The last 15 years has gone by so quick, but looking back and what we’ve achieved it’s a great feeling. The most rewarding thing is knowing that you’re not just getting people to a manageable point in their health, but you’re getting them back to 100 per cent.

"Whether it’s helping them to run a marathon or just allowing them to run around with and pick up their grandkids, it’s so rewarding.” Ms March initially worked for the NHS, but decided to set up her own business to deliver a more hands-on approach to patients.

She took on her first member of staff after having children – allowing her to spend more time with them. Physio-Logical has now grown to having five members of staff and is set up in Stansted Park. She has not only grown the business significantly over the last 15 years, but has also had many personal milestones, such as having her two children – Henry, nine and Phoebe, seven – and moving to Waterlooville.

Ms March said one of her proudest moments since starting the business was being involved in the London 2012 Olympics. Windsurfing and sailing athletes were treated by the physiotherapists during their trials in Weymouth.

"On a personal level, thanks to my amazing team I’m still able to spend time with my kids, drop them off and pick them up from school every day and keep that work life balance,” Ms March added. “That’s really important to me and I wouldn’t have that if I didn’t make the decision to set up 15 years ago.”

