The Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club Picture: Shaun Roster Photography

Trustees of the Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club in Pembroke Road have applied to the city council for permission for a nine-bed facility.

The club has previously rented out the second floor office space but last year plans were submitted for the conversion of the space into flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, these drew concerns from council highways officers about the availability of parking spaces in the area for would-be residents of the units.

A transport assessment, commissioned by the trustees as part of the new application, said a hotel would be less demanding.

'As a worst case, it has been assumed that hotel guests could generate a demand for up to nine parking spaces on the local road network at any one time,' it said.

'The majority of staff are expected to travel to the site via sustainable modes of travel and given the nature of the development proposals, staff parking demand is anticipated to be minimal.'