Sainsbury’s has said it will shut its remaining 61 in-store cafes as part of a major overhaul.

The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years, and comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.

The new closures include its popular cafe in Waterlooville as well as in Hedge End.

The majority of Sainsbury's shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity, the supermarket said. Sainsbury's said it will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead.

Sainsbury's in Waterlooville | Google Streetview

The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. It will see about 20 per cent of senior management roles cut at the supermarket giant as part of plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams.

The head office job losses will take place over the next few months.

Cafes in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and West Sussex which will shut are:

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Hedge End, Hampshire

Newport, Isle of Wight

Chichester, West Sussex

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Rustington, West Sussex

Simon Roberts , Sainsbury's chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a "particularly challenging cost environment" as it moves forward with its company strategy.

He said: "As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.

"The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.

"We'll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today's announcements."

The cuts come after Sainsbury's announced its "biggest ever" Christmas trading period and said profit for the full-year would likely be between £1.01 billion and £1.06 billion earlier in January. But the supermarket is also trying to cut costs by £1 billion-a-year, and last year it cut about 1,500 roles, mostly from a contact centre in Cheshire.