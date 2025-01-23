Sainsbury’s to shut its Hampshire in-store cafes - list of cafes to close in the county and in West Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years, and comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.
The new closures include its popular cafe in Waterlooville as well as in Hedge End.
The majority of Sainsbury's shoppers do not use the cafes regularly, whereas in-store food halls and concessions have grown in popularity, the supermarket said. Sainsbury's said it will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead.
The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. It will see about 20 per cent of senior management roles cut at the supermarket giant as part of plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams.
The head office job losses will take place over the next few months.
Cafes in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and West Sussex which will shut are:
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Hedge End, Hampshire
- Newport, Isle of Wight
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Rustington, West Sussex
Simon Roberts , Sainsbury's chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a "particularly challenging cost environment" as it moves forward with its company strategy.
He said: "As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.
"The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business.
"We'll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today's announcements."
The cuts come after Sainsbury's announced its "biggest ever" Christmas trading period and said profit for the full-year would likely be between £1.01 billion and £1.06 billion earlier in January. But the supermarket is also trying to cut costs by £1 billion-a-year, and last year it cut about 1,500 roles, mostly from a contact centre in Cheshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.