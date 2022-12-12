Santa's grotto in Gosport to be opened next week by high street energy supplier

Energy supplier Utilita – which has a hub in the High Street – is transforming into a Lapland-themed grotto on Monday, December 19.

Each child will be given a gift, completely free of charge, and there will also be a photo opportunity with Santa himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grotto will be opening on December 19. Picture: Utilita

In the spirit of giving, the energy supplier is asking every family to bring a non-perishable food item with them. These will be collected and donated to the Gosport and Fareham Basics Banks.

Lorraine Charley, energy expert at the Utlilta hub, said: ‘Times are incredibly tough at the moment, yet we’ve seen some extortionate Santa’s grottos around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But we’re no Grinches, which is why you won’t have to pay to see Father Christmas at our energy hub. We are collecting items for the Gosport and Fareham Basics Bank, which is an incredible part of the local community and we are always keen to help them out.

‘Adults will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice that can cut bills by hundreds [of pounds].’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to provide a bit of relief to families facing a tough winter ahead, without missing out on the opportunity to provide fun and festive experiences for the kids that typically come at a high cost.

Santa will be at the hub between 12-3pm on December 19. The gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of ten, but anyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad