Saving lives on site – One.site app crowned best health and safety product for housebuilders

A game-changing workforce management app that could save lives on construction sites has today been honoured in the Housebuilder Product Awards 2025.

One.site has been named ‘best site product including health and safety’ by a panel of experts including the Home Builders Federation and National Home Building Council.

One.site replaces an archaic, paper-based approach to workforce management with a vastly superior app-based system that saves housebuilders time and money.

Award Win

Since 2020, One.site has been used to protect the health and safety of 66,000 users at 334 housebuilding sites across the UK.

One.site has delivered 89,000 safety inductions, successfully logged 1.13 million check-ins, and tracked 2.4 million man hours.

One.site has been deployed at housebuilding sites for the following clients: Bewley Homes, Cala Homes, Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, Bancon Homes, Spitfire Homes, Hopkins, Lovell Partnerships, and Qmile Group as well as mains contractors including GKL Group, Avtar Construction, and KMS Construction.

What is One.site?

One.site is a workforce management app that makes life on construction sites more efficient, sustainable and safe.

Working closely with those who use it the most – the Site Operatives – One.site offers the following solutions that streamline the various challenges that exist on every housebuilder site:

Remote Inductions: Site operatives complete their inductions before setting foot on site, meaning they can get to work straight away.

Qualification Management: Store all medical records and certifications, including those from the CSCS, in one central location – essential in case of an emergency.

Digital Sign-in: Forget about illegible handwriting and human error with the most accurate timestamps around Real-time data insights helping our customers become more efficient.

By automating the induction process and removing the need for a manual one, One.site has saved site managers a collective 7,400 working days – an equivalent cost saving for housebuilders in salaries alone of some £2.96 million.

What are the Housebuilder Product Awards 2025?

Now in their Thirteenth year, these Awards were successfully launched in 2013 by Housebuilder Media to reward excellence for products and systems which aid new home development in the UK.

The Housebuilder Product Awards are supported by HBF and NHBC and sponsored by Daikin, with judges from organisations including CPA, HBF, NHBC, Future Homes Hub and leading housebuilders including Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey.

One.site Founder PJ Farr said: “We are honoured to be recognised today in the 2025 Housebuilder Product Awards.

“In construction there is nothing more important than ensuring those working on site can go home safe and well to their families every night.

“And we are delighted that so many of Britain’s largest housebuilders are using One.site as an aide to health and safety at sites across the UK.”

Housebuilder Bewley Homes uses One.site to streamline workforce management on its sites across the UK.

Bewley Homes Health, Safety and Environmental Manager, Matt Jenkins, explained why the One.site online inductions worked so well: “The One.site solution has been a complete game changer for us! The remote inductions save us hundreds of man-hours per year and check-in/out is so much easier. Being able to see who is on-site and report on project hours has helped us to forecast for future projects.

“Our principal obligation is to provide a safe environment for our staff and contractor partners so that they go home safe each day to their families, which is why we look to keep innovating and improving on site.”