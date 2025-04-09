Ellie Ostler opened Bakerellys on Marine Parade West in Lee-on-the-Solent on Saturday, March 22 and has been rushed off her feet ever since. The café serving a range of cakes and treats has gone down a storm with locals trying out the new addition.

Ellie said: “It has been really busy, especially over Mothers Day which was a real hit with lots of people treating their mums. We also do an afternoon tea and that has been quite special with lots of people coming in to enjoy that.”

While always being a keen baker, she only started Bakerellys online five years ago on Instagram and it has progressed from there.

She said: “I started doing it on Instagram more as content creation, doing pretty little bakes and posting them. That seemed to really sky rocket and then from that I decided to start baking from home as a complete career change. I then reached capacity doing it from home so here I am now with a cake shop.”

Although her work as a geologist was far removed from baking, opening her own cake shop has always been her dream.

It is a passion she got from her mum. Elie said: “My mum was always really big into birthday cakes and celebration cakes and I have kept all of these childhood memories. It is really important to me to celebrate the small things, the nice things, you cant be sad when you are eating cake. It is a time to have a celebration.”

The shop is full of intricately decorated cakes as well as a range of unique sweet treats on offer. The cookie pies have been popular with customers in the opening weeks while one of Ellie’s original items also remains in high demand.

She said: “When I started out what was most popular was cakesicles, which are like the magnum ice cream lollies but chocolate filled and with cake truffle inside, and they were really popular and still are.

“It is really important for me for food to be pretty and appealing but also to back it up with the taste. I like things that are different as well, we also do a brownie scotch egg which is a creme egg wrapped in brownie.

Ellie added: “Another unusual thing we do is a croffle which is a hot dessert. It is croissant dough which we put in a waffle maker, so it is a real light texture, and then its covered in chocolate sauce, cream, and berries.”

The current craze of Dubai chocolate has also led to a number of visitors to the shop. The gold chocolate filled with toasted kataifi pastry and pistachio cream is available on the afternoon tea menu as well as individually in store.

With Ellie’s dream fulfilled in opening her own shop she is hoping that the success continues and will lead to the opening of more stores in the future.

Here are 13 pictures of Bakerellys:

1 . Bakerellys Ellie Ostler started Bakerellys online five years ago before opening the bakery in Lee-on-the-Solent last month. | Joe Williams Photo Sales

2 . Bakerellys Bakerellys opened on Marine Parade West, Lee-on-the-Solent on Saturday, March 22. | Joe Williams Photo Sales

3 . Bakerellys It has been a busy start for the café with locals flocking to the cafe situated on the beachfront. | Joe Williams Photo Sales

4 . Bakerellys Bakerellys serves a range of sweet treats from cakesicles and cookie pies to Dubai chocolate and croffles (a mix between a croissant and waffle) | Joe Williams Photo Sales