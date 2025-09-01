A new bar has opened in Lee-on-the-Solent as the owner’s look to bring the taste of their travels back home.

The Lee-on-the-Solent local said: “It's all very exciting. We offer a nice selection of alcohol hopefully to suit everybody's taste and we're going to be serving grazing boards and looking to progress to tapas in a few weeks time. I've lived in Lee for years. This was definitely the place where we wanted it to be.”

Rachael is a passionate traveller and is looking to capture her experiences abroad in the new bar. Spain is a standout travel destination for her and one area in particular inspired the name of the bar.

She said: “The name comes from somewhere close to my heart in Spain, a place that we visited numerous times called Miraflores which means Sea of Flowers. I love flowers as well and it incorporates a bit of the Spanish memories into a bar in Lee-on-the-Solent.”

The bar will be open Thursday to Sunday as Rachael juggles her full time job commitments in the NHS. With it being the owners first venture into hospitality they are looking forward to welcoming in customers and hearing feedback.

Rachael said: “We'll be learning as we go along and listening to the people of Lee to see what they want and what is maybe missing that we can bring to them. Please come and visit.”

See inside Bar Flores in the pictures below: