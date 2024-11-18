Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Co-owner of Sip and Solve Gareth Beeston. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5734)Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Co-owner of Sip and Solve Gareth Beeston. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5734)
See inside newly opened immersive escape-room style bar equipped with unique puzzles

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:19 GMT
People have been flocking to a new bar which serves up quirky puzzles and tasty cocktails.

Sip and Solve, located in Marketway, Portsmouth, opened its doors this summer – but it isn’t your typical bar. Equipped with immersive games and puzzles, the bar is the epitome of fun and people have been having a blast at the venue. Co-owned by Gareth and Mike, the two friends wanted to create a unique place where people can enjoy completing fun escape-room style puzzles while tucking into food and drinks. On top of the fabulous puzzles, Sip and Solve, also dishes up a range of pizzas including the barbecue chicken and pepperoni. Cocktails and mocktails are also up for grabs making this new bar a truly remarkable venue within the city.

Customers can book or drop in and for more information about Sip and Solve, click here.

Here are 11 fun pictures inside the newly opened Sip and Solve:

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5756)

1. Sip and Solve, Portsmouth

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5756) Photo: Sarah Standing

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Co-owner of Sip and Solve Gareth Beeston. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5753)

2. Sip and Solve, Portsmouth

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Co-owner of Sip and Solve Gareth Beeston. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5753) Photo: Sarah Standing

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Bar manager Jack Vant making a cocktail called Dracula's Bite. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5729)

3. Sip and Solve, Portsmouth

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Bar manager Jack Vant making a cocktail called Dracula's Bite. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5729) Photo: Sarah Standing

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Sip and Solve also provide bespoke cake orders to go with their packages. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5716)

4. Sip and Solve, Portsmouth

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Pictured is: Sip and Solve also provide bespoke cake orders to go with their packages. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5716) Photo: Sarah Standing

