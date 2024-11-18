Sip and Solve, located in Marketway, Portsmouth, opened its doors this summer – but it isn’t your typical bar. Equipped with immersive games and puzzles, the bar is the epitome of fun and people have been having a blast at the venue. Co-owned by Gareth and Mike, the two friends wanted to create a unique place where people can enjoy completing fun escape-room style puzzles while tucking into food and drinks. On top of the fabulous puzzles, Sip and Solve, also dishes up a range of pizzas including the barbecue chicken and pepperoni. Cocktails and mocktails are also up for grabs making this new bar a truly remarkable venue within the city.
Customers can book or drop in and for more information about Sip and Solve, click here.
