Rustic Roots has been open on Havant Road in Drayton for just over month and its healthy food options and welcoming atmosphere has proven popular with locals.

Dior Bedford runs the café with her sisters and she has been pleased with the response so far: “It’s been going good, the first week was very busy with people wanting to see what was going on and what we were all about. It has steadied out a bit since then but we have regulars coming in for their coffee which is lovely.”

Having worked as a barista for a number of years, running her own café is something she has always wanted to do. With a gap in the market for an eatery selling healthier food she has combined her passion for coffee, healthy eating and surfing to open up Rustic Roots.

Dior has spent a lot of time surfing in Cornwall, as well as abroad, where she was immersed in a culture of healthy eating and eco-friendly practices. This is reflected in the Rustic Roots products and décor with a surfboard featuring prominently. Plans are also in place to start a scheme where a tree will be planted for every 100 cups of coffee sold.

In terms of food, Rustic Roots has lots to choose from. Dior said: “We have a big salad bar where you can pick from various options and make up your own salad bowl. We also have locally sourced sausage rolls, cakes, pastries, and health shots.”

The shop has received a warm welcome from the community, especially from dog walkers. Dior said: “We have had a couple of comments on coffee forums saying it is the best in town. We also are dog friendly which has gone down well with local people, especially as we are near some nice dog walks. While there have also been some nice mentions on social media about the food and the welcoming aura of the place.”

