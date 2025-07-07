See inside the The Hampshire Hog in Clanfield as it delights families after major refurbishment

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST

A popular pub has reopened after being closed for 7 weeks to undergo a major refurbishment.

The Hampshire Hog in Clanfield reopened on Sunday, July 6 with a family fun day. The pub and hotel has had a refresh with a new décor throughout and a number of new delicious dishes added to the menu.

Having closed on May 18, local family and friends rejoiced in the reopening as they enjoyed a sunny day with good food and drink. Entertainment was also on hand with live music and a horse and carriage taking children for a ride.

Here are 13 pictures of the newly refurbished pub on its family fun opening day event:

Mark Falls and Marta Strammiello enjoy a drink at the newly refurbished Hampshire Hog.

1. The Hampshire Hog

Mark Falls and Marta Strammiello enjoy a drink at the newly refurbished Hampshire Hog. | Alec Chapman

Families enjoy the music on offer at The Hampshire Hog re-opening day.

2. Hampshire Hog

Families enjoy the music on offer at The Hampshire Hog re-opening day. | Alec Chapman

Children enjoy a ride in the horse and carriage.

3. The Hampshire Hog

Children enjoy a ride in the horse and carriage. | Alec Chapman

A newly refurbished room at The Hampshire Hog

4. The Hampshire Hog

A newly refurbished room at The Hampshire Hog | Alec Chapman

