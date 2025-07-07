The Hampshire Hog in Clanfield reopened on Sunday, July 6 with a family fun day. The pub and hotel has had a refresh with a new décor throughout and a number of new delicious dishes added to the menu.

Having closed on May 18, local family and friends rejoiced in the reopening as they enjoyed a sunny day with good food and drink. Entertainment was also on hand with live music and a horse and carriage taking children for a ride.

Here are 13 pictures of the newly refurbished pub on its family fun opening day event:

The Hampshire Hog Mark Falls and Marta Strammiello enjoy a drink at the newly refurbished Hampshire Hog.

Hampshire Hog Families enjoy the music on offer at The Hampshire Hog re-opening day.

The Hampshire Hog Children enjoy a ride in the horse and carriage.

The Hampshire Hog A newly refurbished room at The Hampshire Hog