PureGym celebrated opening its doors in Central Retail Park in Havant on Friday, June 27. The gym boasts state-of-the-art equipment, a range of classes, personal trainers, and be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Charles Millard, gym manager, said: “It is super exciting to be open. We've taken about three months to get to this point and putting in a second floor to make the experience better for our members. It has taken a little bit longer than we'd like but we're finally open and we're super, super happy with the result.

“We've got functional area, we've got a six bay rig, a studio for classes, a small weights upstairs with lots of group machines, and a full class timetable. You can get involved by going to puregym.com, scrolling down to Havant, and clicking join now.”

On announcement of the new gym a spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s flexible, affordable fitness offering in Hampshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Havant.

“All through our low-cost, no contract memberships, members will have nonstop access to everything they need to improve their mental and physical wellbeing, so they can leave the gym feeling their best. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Havant – sign up to our opening offer now!”

Further information on the new gym and its membership prices can be found at www.puregym.com/gyms/havant/

