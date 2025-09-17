Charles Tyrwhitt opened on The Avenues in Gunwharf Quays on Wednesday, September 17. The brand is knows for its shirts and tailoring but it will also be offering shoppers a range of chinos, polos, knitwear and jackets.

Tom Sheppard, store manager of Charles Tyrwhitt in Gunwharf, said: “We are really excited to be here in Gunwharf Quays, as a brand it is fantastic. Our ethos is to make it really easy for men to dress well.”

“The brand was founded in 1986 by Nick Wheeler and that was his motto - making it easy for men to dress well. It started off as a shirt business and we've expanded into everyday wear to occasional wear. We sell shirts, we sell chinos, we sell merino wool sweatshirts and quarter zip jumpers.

“On our formal side we have separate blazers, smart trousers and we go all the way up to our luxury suits and tuxedos.”

To celebrate the opening, the brand will be holding a special Spend & Save launch offer offer on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

Tom added: “At all Charles Tyrwhitt stores you should find the same experience. We sell the same product as what we sell in our high street stores. The products you will see in our store in Gunwharf Quays, you would be able to find on Bond Street and in our flagship store in German Street as well.

“We will be selling exactly the same product. We just have the great outlet prices.”

See inside Gunwharf’s latest store in the pictures below:

