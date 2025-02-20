Senior promotion at Vail Williams in Hampshire

Property consultancy Vail Williams has made a senior promotion in Hampshire as part of four strategic mid-year promotions as business demand continues to grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Podesta, who has been promoted to Head of Development and is based in the firms South Coast region, joined the firm as an Associate in 2024, and has more than 25 years’ experience in the property sector.

He has worked extensively in residential development and also as an estate manager for a Russell Group University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David is experienced in both residential and commercial asset classes, and his property background includes expertise in estate/asset management, lease advisory, disposals and acquisitions, facilities management and, most recently, residential development.

David Podesta

David has particular expertise in the purpose-build student accommodation sector, having worked on projects that have delivered in excess of 2,500 beds of student accommodation – including both direct let and those with university lease/nomination agreements.

He also has a specific interest in regeneration and working with clients to master plan their landholdings in order to optimise the value from urban brownfield sites.

The firm, which has Hampshire offices in Portsmouth and Southampton, also made promotions in Surrey and the Thames Valley regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Samuel-Camps, Vail Williams Managing Partner, said the promotions were thoroughly well deserved and recognised ongoing hard work and individual contributions to the firm’s continued business success.

“I firmly believe that Vail Williams is nothing without its people and thus it is very much incumbent upon us to develop and retain our top talent to provide the impetus to further grow the business across all sectors.

“These promoted colleagues add significant value to our business and we congratulate them for this career advancement. They are part of a very talented, dedicated and hard-working team across all disciplines at Vail Williams.”

Vail Williams last year reported its best ever year, with increased revenues of £18.3 million for 2022-23, up 5% over the previous financial year. Growth continued in line with the current three-year business plan and included the highest grossing single quarter since 1988 when the firm was founded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm also announced that it had reduced its carbon emissions by 42% since starting its journey towards net zero by 2030. It again voluntarily published its annual Carbon Reduction Statement.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.