From left, Principal of City of Portsmouth College Simon Barrable, Shaping Portsmouth CEO Stef Nienaltowski and Editor of The News Mark Waldron

Editor of The News Mark Waldron and Principal of City of Portsmouth College Simon Barrable have taken up the joint role on the board of directors of Shaping Portsmouth.

The not-for-profit company has been working in the city since 2010 to forge new partnerships and deliver real change in the three key areas of business, education and the community. With 803 businesses, 650 ambassadors and 175 active volunteers working with and for the organisation, it is a network of experienced change-making professionals and dedicated members.

Mark said: ‘I'm passionate about Portsmouth and proud of what we do at The News in celebrating all that is great about the city. This is also the mindset of Shaping Portsmouth and I am honoured to be joining CEO Stef Nienaltowski, the board of directors, the team and all those who give up their time and expertise for free.

‘So much great work has already been achieved and there are many more exciting opportunities ahead as Shaping continues to bring people together to drive our great waterfront city to further success.’

Simon and Mark are taking over from previous co-chairs Neil Chapman and Colin Wilding who stepped down at the end of last year, having led the board since it was formed in 2016.

Simon has spent 25 years working in post-16 education, including three years as principal at Portsmouth College. He has recently been confirmed as principal of City of Portsmouth College, formed by the merger between Portsmouth College and Highbury College.

He said: ‘I'm delighted and honoured to be appointed as the co-chair of Shaping Portsmouth. Shaping is going from strength to strength and it's an exciting time to join this talented and dedicated team. We will all be working hard to transform Portsmouth together.’

Shaping CEO Stef said he was welcoming the new co-chairs into the team with ‘a significant deal of excitement and pleasure’.