Shoppers evacuated from B&M store in Farlington, Portsmouth, find out why

CUSTOMERS were evacuated from a shop in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 3:31pm

A fire engine arrived at the B&M store in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, this afternoon. The shop was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

An image submitted to The News shows a fire engine at the front of the premises, with crew carrying out checks.

B&M store in Fitzherbert Road, Farlington, Portsmouth, this afternoon.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said they were responding to the fire alarm sounding from inside the shop. She confirmed no fire was taking place and crews were responding as a safety check.

