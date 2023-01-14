After receiving a rallying cry from one of their own, the Fratton faithful have inundated Bluewater Care Home in Kingston Road, North End, with Pompey memorabilia and keepsakes for Wally, one of the home's residents.

The 75-year-old has received keepsakes past and present, including two shirts, matchday programmes and scarves from various games – which have caused Wally’s face to light up with excitement. Now, he’s been paid a heartwarming visit from one of the Blues’ most passionate fans.

Bluewater care home have launched appealed to Pompey fans to 'transform' the room of their patient Wally. Pictured is Wally with two shirts alongside donor Lance. Picture: Bluewater care home/Habibur Rahman

John Westwood, one of the club’s most devoted fans, visited Wally and brought along some more trinkets for the pensioner, bringing a beaming smile to his face.

‘This generation is the one that deserves our respect – and I love the shirt you’re wearing,’ he said, pointing to Wally’s Pompey shirt.

Wally said: ‘I used to sit right behind the Milton goal. I even went to the World Cup in 1966 as well.’

‘I was only three years old when that World Cup took place,’ Mr Westwood replied.

The pair discussed Pompey’s season and years gone by at Fratton Park, chatting away like old friends. The 75-year-old says he still listens to every Portsmouth game on the radio, and thanks to fan donations has seen his room totally transformed.

David Sheppard, the owner of Bluewater Care Home, said: ‘Wally is bedbound and what we want to do is adorn his whole room. He loves Portsmouth and is a Pompey fan through and through.

He lost his wife of several decades and has been struggling, losing the will to want to do things at times, but now he’s totally changed. We’re used to transformations but nothing on this scale.

‘He’s absolutely thrilled to bits with what we have organised already. He said to me “this is the first time I’ve seen people on the outside care”, and I said, “everybody cares”.’