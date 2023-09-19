Shops in Portsmouth: Excitement builds for new Haribo sweet shop in Gunwharf Quays as "coming soon" signage goes up
International confectionery brand HARIBO will be opening its 10th UK store later this year in Gunwharf Quays.
Now, a colourful sign has appeared at the location with tantalising pictures of classic Haribo sweets – including starmix, supermix and tangfastics – as well as the slogans “coming soon” and “not long.” the store has also started recruiting staff, with advertisements for positions including assistant store manager being posted online.
Guests will be able to stock up on HARIBO and MAOAM Halloween treats, alongside global favourites and exclusive merchandise.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Jon Hughes, Managing Director of HARIBO UK, said: “We hope the people in the South of England are ready to feel like a kid in a sweet shop again. HARIBO is all about creating moments of childlike happiness and our stores do exactly that. We can see pure joy and excitement in our customers' faces from the moment they step through our doors. Shoppers will experience the nostalgic feeling when creating their very own treat mix at our Pick’n’Mix station.”
A spokesperson from Gunwharf Quays said that while there is not yet a confirmed opening date for the store, it will be a “perfectly-timed addition to our retail line-up this October.” This would mean visitors can get stuck in to the sugary treats ahead of Halloween.