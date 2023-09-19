Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International confectionery brand HARIBO will be opening its 10th UK store later this year in Gunwharf Quays.

Now, a colourful sign has appeared at the location with tantalising pictures of classic Haribo sweets – including starmix, supermix and tangfastics – as well as the slogans “coming soon” and “not long.” the store has also started recruiting staff, with advertisements for positions including assistant store manager being posted online.

Haribo is "coming soon" to Gunwharf Quays.

Guests will be able to stock up on HARIBO and MAOAM Halloween treats, alongside global favourites and exclusive merchandise.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Jon Hughes, Managing Director of HARIBO UK, said: “We hope the people in the South of England are ready to feel like a kid in a sweet shop again. HARIBO is all about creating moments of childlike happiness and our stores do exactly that. We can see pure joy and excitement in our customers' faces from the moment they step through our doors. Shoppers will experience the nostalgic feeling when creating their very own treat mix at our Pick’n’Mix station.”