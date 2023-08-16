Guests will be able to stock up on HARIBO and MAOAM Halloween treats, alongside global favourites and exclusive merchandise.

Jon Hughes, Managing Director of HARIBO UK, said: “We hope the people in the South of England are ready to feel like a kid in a sweet shop again. HARIBO is all about creating moments of childlike happiness and our stores do exactly that. We can see pure joy and excitement in our customers' faces from the moment they step through our doors. Shoppers will experience the nostalgic feeling when creating their very own treat mix at our Pick’n’Mix station.”

Gunwharf Quays is a shopping and entertainment complex and a new sweet shop will be opening soon.

The opening date of the store remains unknown but customers will not have to wait too long with Halloween just around the corner.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We’re always looking for ways to diversify our offering at Gunwharf Quays, and HARIBO will be a perfectly-timed addition to our retail line-up this October.