Shops in Portsmouth: Here are 11 of our favourite shops on Commercial Road including Waterstone's and Footasylum

Commercial Road is one of Portsmouth’s premiere shopping destinations, with retailers both lining the high street and tucked away in the Cascades shopping centre.

By Joe Buncle
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The road is home to a number of major nationwide chains alongside hidden gems and independent outlets. Like all of our high streets in Portsmouth, the road has seen many changes over the years as historic retailers have closed and new businesses opened.

Here are 11 of the most beloved shops on Commercial Road:

Primark is a favourite of shoppers looking for the latest fashion at low prices in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Holland & Barrett is a major health food retailer which sells a range of vitamins, minerals and other supplements.
Book lovers can find the latest titles and countless classic works of literature at Waterstone's. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Charity shop chain Revitalise opened their 'flagship' store on Commercial Road last year. Pictured are retail development manager Julie O'Neill, shop manager Sallie-Ann Fard and assistant manager Callum Long.
Ann Summers is a major retailer of womens' lingerie with a shop on Commercial Road.
Victory Sports is in the Cascades shopping centre and specialises in American sportswear. Picture: Keith Woodland
King of Vintage is a vintage shop in the Cascades shopping centre. Pictured are staff Ethan Rousseau, Tracey Green (who owns the shop) and Ali Lees. Picture: Alex Shute
Shoppers visit cosmetics outlet Lush to browse - and smell - its wide selection of soaps and bath bombs. Picture: Sarah Standing
Footasylum is a major retailer of footwear and other clothing featuring brand like Nike, Adidas and Jordan. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A major two-story Sports Direct store opened in Cascades Shopping Centre in 2020 bringing a hub for sports fans to buy clothing and equipment.
