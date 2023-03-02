Curry is one of the nation’s favourite dishes in all its forms.

There are countless types of curry across the globe, showcasing different ingredients and cultures. Portsmouth is home to several restaurants that serve curry in all sorts of variations.

Whether it is dishes from India, Bangladesh, China, Thailand, Malaysia and elsewhere, foodies have multiple options to choose from. Popular travel app TripAdvisor has ranked the best restaurants that serve curry in Portsmouth.

Here are the top 17 establishments. Be sure to click through all the pages to see the best restaurants and takeaways.

1 . Havant Tandoori, Havant - 17 Havant Tandoori, on Market Parade, was ranked 17th by TripAdvisor. It has a four rating from 81 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Rakuzen, Southsea - 16 Rakuzen in Elm Grove, Southsea, is ranked 16th by TripAdvisor. The restaurant serves curry from the far east, including the laksa noodle soup, a Malaysian dish which combines the flavours of curry and ramen. Rakuzen has four and a half star rating from 104 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective Photo Sales

3 . Bombay Express Balti House, Albert Road, Southsea - 15 Bombay Express Balti House has been ranked 15th by TripAdvisor. It has a four star rating from 202 reviews. Photo: MICHAEL SCADDAN Photo Sales

4 . Tin Tin, The Hard - 14 Tin Tin has been ranked 14th by TripAdvisor. It serves a range of Chinese currys. The takeaway has a four and a half star rating from 289 reviews. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales