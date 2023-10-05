Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Havant Borough Council’s planning committee agreed to grant permission for the construction of a new Aldi store in Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville – alongside branches of Costa and KFC – almost seven months ago in March although no work has been carried out on the site since then.

When the plans were first put forward, they were met with opposition from local people – with 197 objections initially submitted – with many wanting the empty land next door to an existing Lidl and McDonald’s used for leisure purposes instead of retail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission has been granted to develop the vacant site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of objectors pointed to the fact that Aldi could instead instead take over the vacant former Waitrose building in Dukes Walk, Stakes Hill Road, and in recent weeks rumours have circulated that this was to be the case.

However, a spokesperson for Aldi confirmed that plans remain unchanged and that developers Hargreaves, which submitted the plans, are “awaiting permission for planning to be granted for the store on Elettra Avenue.”

The delay is because the developers are currently negotiating with the council over key issues before permission can be formally granted such as devising and funding infrastructure for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. These include paying £153,064 towards a toucan crossing and £60,000 to improve a nearby roundabout.

A HCC spokesperson said: “Detailed negotiations have been taking place between the developers and HCC in particular with regard to these requirements, which to date have not concluded.

“The permission can only be granted once the legal agreement has been completed and signed by all parties.”