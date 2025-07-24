Simple Balanced Solutions sponsors internet safety booklets for Local School children

Simple Balanced Solutions is proud to announce its sponsorship of Caught in the Web, a children’s educational booklet produced by the Barney & Echo programme, designed to promote internet safety and responsible online behaviour among primary school pupils.

Through this initiative, pupils at Bishops Waltham Junior School will receive free access to the resource, which forms part of a wider citizenship and PSHE (Personal, Social, Health and Economic) education programme delivered by The Police Community Clubs of Great Britain—an organisation run by serving and retired police officers.

The sponsored booklet, now in its fourth edition, uses storytelling, activities, and relatable characters to guide children through important lessons about staying safe online. It helps young learners understand topics such as cyberbullying, digital privacy, and respectful online communication in a way that is both accessible and engaging.

“We’re thrilled to support a project that aligns so strongly with our values,” said Alison Edward, Director of Simple Balanced Solutions. “Internet safety is more important than ever, and we believe in doing our part to help children stay informed, empowered, and safe.”

Founder Alison Edward

The Barney & Echo resources are used widely across the UK to support both teachers and parents in addressing sensitive subjects including bullying, vandalism, substance misuse, and crime prevention, with a focus on Key Stage 1 and 2 learners.

This sponsorship reflects Simple Balanced Solutions’ ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting educational initiatives that build confidence, resilience, and strong values in young people.

For more information about the Barney & Echo programme, visit www.barneyecho.co.uk.