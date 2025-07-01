Six Portsmouth area eateries with the worst food hygiene ratings released in June

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 6 eateries which have scored 1 or 2 hygiene ratings in June:

Portsmouth School Of Gymnastics Portsmouth School Of Gymnastics, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, Marshlands Spur, Portsmouth was given the score after assessment on April 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It was rated as good for its hygienic food handling but improvement was necessary for its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Major improvement was necessary for its management of food safety.

Dice Pizza Dice Pizza, at 444 London Road, Portsmouth was given a score of two on May 7. Its management of food safety was rated as good. However, the inspectors rated the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as improvement necessary while hygienic food handling was generally satisfactory.