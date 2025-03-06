Skylark Country Club enters a new era with First Golf Limited.

Skylark Country Club is firmly established as one of Hampshire’s leading country clubs following its acquisition by First Golf Limited in March 2024. Situated in the heart of Hampshire’s picturesque countryside, Skylark continues to offer a premium golfing experience alongside a highly regarded wedding and events venue, luxury health club, and spa facilities. The club remains fully operational and is poised for further investment and expansion.

First Golf, which also owns The Heron Country Club in Essex, has ensured a seamless transition of ownership, reinforcing Skylark’s reputation for excellence. With planned enhancements on the horizon, the club is well-positioned to elevate its standing as a top-tier destination.

A spokesperson for First Golf said: “We are delighted to have Skylark as part of our portfolio. The club has a strong heritage and a fantastic future ahead. Our focus is on maintaining and improving every aspect of the experience for members, visitors, wedding guests, and event clients alike.”

Further reinforcing this vision is the company’s commitment to retaining and hiring staff that are both talented and skilled across the hospitality industry. Leading from the front is Hayley Hood, their newly appointed Commercial and Hospitality Manager. Hayley has thirty years’ experience within the hospitality industry and is passionate about elevating the Skylark Country Club experience, saying:

“I am dedicated to growing and sustaining our business community at Skylark Country Club. My focus is on continuously seeking new connections and clients to work with while ensuring our staff and guests enjoy being part of our new and thriving plans for 2025.’’

The club features a meticulously maintained 18-hole, 5,609-yard golf course that is open to both members and non-members. In addition, Skylark boasts a state-of-the-art health club with a fully equipped gym, an indoor swimming pool, an impressive spa, and meeting rooms for commercial clients. The Grade II listed 18th-century wedding barn remains a sought-after venue, hosting unforgettable celebrations and special occasions.

Under First Golf’s experienced management, Skylark will continue to thrive, with exciting developments in the pipeline. Members and visitors can expect the highest levels of service and an ongoing commitment to excellence.

To find out more about Skylark Country Club, visit the newly launched website or contact the team directly.