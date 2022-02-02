Small Fareham-based home staging business receives Global Award for excellence with helping customers sell their homes

Fareham based home staging specialist, Little Barn Door has been awarded Home Staging Specialist of the Year for England at the 2021/22 Global Awards hosted by Corporate Live Wire.

The Global Awards recognise and celebrate businesses who have demonstrated industry excellence on a global scale.

Little Barn Door has been recognised as the industry leading specialist within England, due to its growth and success since its launch in early 2019.

Whilst a popular concept in the US property industry, home staging is still within its infancy in the UK. Little Barn Door has brought the services into UK homes giving homeowners the support and expertise that they need to prepare their property to go on the market or relaunch.

Unlike a traditional interior design service, home staging involves building a thorough picture of a property’s target buyer. The team profile, design and stage homes to not only give them a competitive edge, but to attract the right buyer, build a connection and secure an offer.

Little Barn Door have found high levels of success with their clients, with 80 per cent of client homes going under offer in less than four weeks.

Founding director Natalie Evans said she knows how much depends on a successful home sale, so being able to create a smooth sale for homeowners is at the core of her business.

Pictured: The Little Barn Door team - (l-r) Natalie Evans, Fay Goodchild, Faye Mapleson House and Emily Porter

She said: ‘Home staging is a powerful tool for homeowners to boost the appeal and sellability of their home. A recent Winchester client, who had been sat on the market offerless for 9 months went on to secure their dream offer in less than 48 hours after staging. Better still it achieved £150,000 over the original guide price. It really works and changes lives.

‘We love being a part of our clients’ journeys, and it’s such an honour to have been awarded the Home Staging Specialist of the year for England.’

Alongside being a mother of three and business owner, Natalie is proud to be an industry leader and founding member of the Home Staging Association UK & Ireland. Working alongside Natalie are her team of ‘LBDers’, Fay Goodchild, 27, Faye Mapleson House, 31, and Emily Porter, 20.

Pictured: Natalie Evans, Founding Director (centre) with the Little Barn Door team

To find out more and to book a free kickstart call, visit littlebarndoor.uk or find Little Barn Door on Facebook.

