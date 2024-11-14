Snows dealership’s new partnership with Hampshire Fare is sure to bear fruit

By David Brown
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:36 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 15:36 GMT
A Snows Group car dealership has become an official corporate partner of Hampshire Fare, the membership organisation that exists to promote and celebrate the work of the county’s food, drink and craft suppliers.

The team at Lexus Hedge End will work with Hampshire Fare to support its activities and help celebrate the work of its members – companies and organisations who bring to market a huge variety of delicious food and drink products such as ales, cheeses, ice cream, trout, watercress and wine.

Lexus Hedge End has been working with Hampshire Fare since May this year and was integral to the success of its Winchester food festival, held in July. Hampshire Fare has a number of other corporate partners such as Fuller’s Brewery, Southern Co-op, Clarke & Son, Ideal Collection and Menzies to name but a few.

Natasha Dochniak, Commercial Manager at Hampshire Fare, explained: ‘‘After building a strong and mutual relationship, it was only natural for us to extend the invitation for Lexus Hedge End to become involved with Hampshire Fare on a deeper level. Partnerships like these, rooted in shared values and trust, enrich our community and drive our mission to support local excellence.’’

From left, Bruce Simpson, Olivia Snow and Natasha Dochniak – plus a hamper to be awarded to the winner of a competition being organised to mark the launch of the partnership between Lexus Hedge End and Hampshire FareFrom left, Bruce Simpson, Olivia Snow and Natasha Dochniak – plus a hamper to be awarded to the winner of a competition being organised to mark the launch of the partnership between Lexus Hedge End and Hampshire Fare
From left, Bruce Simpson, Olivia Snow and Natasha Dochniak – plus a hamper to be awarded to the winner of a competition being organised to mark the launch of the partnership between Lexus Hedge End and Hampshire Fare

The dealership will have opportunities to showcase the great vehicles in the Lexus range to Hampshire Fare members and their customers, and the showroom itself will be used as a venue for future events such as pop-up food markets and a member meet-up.

To help launch the partnership, a special competition will be run, with a luxury hamper full of delicious goodies, supplied by Hampshire Fare member New Forest Hampers, waiting for the winner!

Natasha said: ‘‘As a community interest company, we rely on raising funds through membership revenue, but the support from partners such as Lexus Hedge End enables us to do so much more. The values we share most certainly align. I’m sure we’ll be able to build a really solid relationship and I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.’’

Bruce Simpson, General Manager of Lexus Hedge End, said: ‘‘We’re delighted to become a corporate partner of Hampshire Fare – we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Natasha and her team during the course of this year and we’re sure it’s a collaboration that will prove mutually beneficial.

From left to right, Olivia Snow, Brand Marketing Manager, Snows Toyota and Lexus; Bruce Simpson and Natasha Dochniak.From left to right, Olivia Snow, Brand Marketing Manager, Snows Toyota and Lexus; Bruce Simpson and Natasha Dochniak.
From left to right, Olivia Snow, Brand Marketing Manager, Snows Toyota and Lexus; Bruce Simpson and Natasha Dochniak.

‘‘Snows Motor Group might be quite a large organisation, but, like Hampshire Fare, we truly believe in the value of being local. All our dealerships play a key role serving people who live in their local communities and this new arrangement will be a big success, I’m sure.’’

