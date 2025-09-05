Solent Airport Daedalus is destination of choice for pre-conference networking series

The south’s biggest real estate conference will kick off its pre-conference series of networking events at Fareham Innovation Centre overlooking Daedalus.

The South Coast CPS will be welcoming Head of Asset Management at Fareham Borough Council Steven Farndell, the team from power management company Eaton, CEO of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust Debbie Tann MBE and manager of the Solent Mitigation Partnership Rachel Jones on Thursday 18th September.

The event will look at how early engagement and collaborative planning are driving investment, growth and nature-positive outcomes across the south coast. Speakers from Eaton will also be sharing their journey so far relocating to a new 176,000 square foot advanced facility at Daedalus.

Among the line-up of speakers is the event’s sponsor Solent Mitigation Partnership which supports housing developers to control increases in nutrient levels caused by new homes which can harm wildlife.

With backing by 16 local planning authorities, the partnership was established in response to new regulation that require new developments in South Hampshire to secure nutrient mitigation.

Rachel Jones, newly appointed manager of the Solent Mitigation Partnership and event speaker, said: “We facilitate carefully planned placemaking that doesn’t compromise the Solent. My role is to oversee innovative mitigation solutions for developers that both protect the region from the impact of new housing and support the south’s growth agenda.

I’m really looking forward to sharing how we’re supporting sustainable development, housing growth and local communities at this event – it’s an opportunity to shout about the work we’re doing and the benefits we’re able to offer.”

Director of South Coast CPS Lucy Richmond said: “Our speakers all bring something unique to the event. Daedalus has seen huge growth and development – it’s the perfect setting to host the very first of our pre-conference events. We’re covering a range of topics including biodiversity, nitrate mitigation, regeneration, planning reform and innovative investment models.

“I’d like to thank Solent Mitigation Partnership for its sponsorship and helping us deliver the first of our pre-conference events.”

Each year, South Coast CPS hosts a number of CPD-accredited events in the lead-up to the main exhibition in November which will take place on Thursday 13th November.

Tickets are on sale now: https://preconferencefareham.eventify.io/t2/tickets/C8240E