Solent Freeport launches regional business roadshows

Solent Freeport is launching a series of regional roadshows to talk to business leaders, gauge growth ambitions and explore what help and support is needed.

The fact-finding drop-in sessions will take place in early autumn at venues across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The freeport has partnered with leading business organisations to deliver the five roadshows – in Fareham, Havant, Cowes, Marchwood and Eastleigh – to Solent businesses.

The freeport, designed to be a catalyst for economic development and inward investment in the wider Solent region, is basing the project around the platforms of skills, international trade, innovation, decarbonisation and business growth.

Latest data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that in 2024 there were a record 127,564 registered companies in Hampshire and 6,739 on the Isle of Wight.

Brian Johnson, chair of Solent Freeport, said: “Businesses, particularly small to medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of our region – and we want to find out what makes them tick and how we, as a freeport, can get involved to offer help and support.

“Our drop-in sessions are designed for businesses in the Solent to discuss their growth ambitions and what support they may need to achieve this, particularly around skills, international trade, innovation, decarbonisation and business growth.

“It is important for us to offer a listening ear, take the business temperature and understand the ongoing requirements of directors and business leaders in order to formulate our own policies going forwards.”

The roadshows:

Fareham: Fareham Innovation Centre – 24 September, 8am-1pm

Havant: Havant Civic Centre – 1 October, 8am-1pm

Isle of Wight: Building 41, Cowes – 8 October, 8am-1pm

New Forest: Marchwood Village Hall – 16 October, 8am-1pm

Eastleigh: Eastleigh Football Club – 21 October, 8am-1pm

Solent Freeport is one of twelve UK special areas that have been created by government to boost investment into parts of the country that have historically missed out, benefitting from a generous package of incentives.

It aims to accelerate the creation of high-quality employment space, with investment specifically targeted at state-of-the-art growth sectors and ground-breaking approaches to decarbonisation and green innovation.

Freeports benefit from tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures, streamlined planning processes to promote regeneration and innovation, and seed funding for skills training. They operate with both ‘tax’ and ‘customs’ sites.

In the Solent’s case, land earmarked for tax sites includes the Navigator Quarter near Southampton Airport, a development site in Southampton’s Western Docks, the Dunsbury Park business campus just north of Portsmouth, and locations along Southampton Water and the Fawley Waterside.

The main customs sites are Solent Gateway on Southampton Water and Portsmouth International Port.