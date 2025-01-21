Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular spa is celebrating its transformation and full reopening following a six-figure renovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley – part of Daniel Thwaites – has seen its pool hall officially back open after a three-month revamp which included a brand-new pool area, as well as a salt sauna, steam room, jacuzzi and storm shower.

A spokesperson for the spa explained that the new design draws on inspiration from the hotel’s coastal location, incorporating soothing blues and natural greenery, reflecting the sea and bringing elements of the spa garden indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solent Hotel and Spa's new look pool hall | Solent Hotel and Spa

Nathan Chart, general manager at Solent Hotel and Spa, said: “Within three months, the pool area had an incredible transformation, delivering an inclusive environment for all those seeking relaxation. As we start the new year and wellness is naturally at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we look forward to welcoming our guests to experience the new facilities for themselves.”

Gemma Barratt, group spa director at Daniel Thwaites, added: “We’ve created a space that resonates with the natural beauty of our surroundings while offering modern, high-quality facilities. We want our guests to feel at home in the spa, which will have an elegant, chic seaside style with a playful feel. It truly is a unique experience we’ve created for the area.”

For more details go to www.solenthotel.co.uk