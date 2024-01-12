Soothills Bakery in Locks Heath to shut as company blames "personal and business reasons" - customers "devastated"
Soothills Bakery in Locks Heath Shopping Village will permanently shut on Saturday, February 3. It is one of three bakeries owned by the company, with the two others – in Fareham and Portchester respectively – set to stay open. According to an announcement from the bakery, the “difficult decision” was made due to “personal and business reasons.”
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the bakery said: “Dear Soothills customers: We are sorry to let you know that we have taken the difficult decision, for personal and business reasons, to close our bakery shop at Locksheath Shopping Centre. The final day of trading will be Saturday 3rd February 2024.
"We want to express our sincere gratitude to our wonderful staff past and present, the shopping centre staff and of course our loyal customers for all of your support over the last 30 years! Although this location will be closing its doors we hope to see you at our other bakeries in Fareham and Portchester. Best wishes to all, Soothills Ltd.”
The post was met with hundreds of comments from people expressing their sorrow at the loss. One person wrote: “Devastated! It’s the best bakery around!”
The closure comes just months after the opening of the chain’s Portchester branch, which welcomed its first customers on October 13 2023.
Soothills Ltd has been contacted for further details about the closure.