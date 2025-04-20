South Coast entrepreneur beats Apple to world-first safety tech

Cliff Jewett, a local FedEx driver turned inventor, has launched Ctag — the first-ever smart contact tag that allows anyone to reconnect with a lost item, child, or vulnerable person by simply tapping it with a phone.

There’s no app, no QR code, no tracking. Just a tap — and a secure profile appears with the owner’s name, photo, and a live, clickable phone number. It’s fast, human, and has never been done before.

“Apple’s AirTag helps you track things. Ctag helps people contact you directly,” says Cliff. “And right now, we’re the only ones in the world doing it.”

Ctag comes in two powerful forms:

•The Ctag Wristband – for children, elderly people with dementia, and vulnerable individuals

•The Ctag Keyring – for valuables like keys, bags, laptops, and travel gear

After months of research and development, Cliff is preparing to launch in the next few weeks — and is already talking to NHS contacts, schools, and political organisations to make Ctag standard issue across care, safety, and emergency services.

What began in the corner of a front room in Lee-on-the-Solent could soon become a global essential — built on British ingenuity, and designed to give people peace of mind.

“The goal is simple,” Cliff says. “Make the world a safer, more connected place — one tap at a time

1 . Contributed Add as much as little contact information as you like. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ctag will be available on Amazon UK from May 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales